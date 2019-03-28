Judge: NY gravity knife law too vague to outlaw chef's knife

NEW YORK (AP) — With the flick of a pen, a New York judge has ruled that a sous chef can carry his folding knife because a state law judging gravity knives by a wrist-flick test was too vague.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty raised new doubts about the state's law governing gravity knives with his written decision Thursday.

Crotty said people should be able to tell whether their conduct is lawful. He said the law is too vague to stop Joseph Cracco from carrying his knife.

Cracco sued New York City and a police officer in 2014 seeking damages for false arrest.

A policeman stopped Cracco in October 2013 when he spotted the blade on the chef's jacket as he headed home.

Cracco pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid a fine.