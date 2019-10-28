Judge: Man convicted in ex-girlfriend's murder can't inherit

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man convicted in the New Jersey murders of his former girlfriend and her stepsister cannot inherit any money from his ex-girlfriend's estate.

Forty-six-year-old Mark Lyczak pleaded guilty last year in the December 2017 murders of 48-year-old Colleen Brownell and 41-year-old Alysia McCloskey in Collingswood. He was sentenced to 47-year prison terms.

Brownell's family had sued to prevent the funds in her 401K account from going to Lyczak, her designated beneficiary.

A federal judge ruled Friday that he cannot inherit because the account was administered out of Maryland, where people convicted in slayings are barred from inheriting victims' money.

Authorities said Brownell had left Cherry Hill to live with McCloskey due to fear of the defendant, who was under a court order to stay away.