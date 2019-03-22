Judge: Man charged in mother's death must stand trial

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged in the beating death of his mother inside her eastern Pennsylvania home should stand trial on a homicide charge.

The decision came after a preliminary hearing held Thursday. The judge found there was enough evidence against Philip Looby to move forward with a trial.

Looby claims he acted in self-defense. He's pleaded not guilty,

Lower Saucon Township police have said the 49-year-old Looby had blood on his hands when he answered the door on Feb. 4. They soon found 70-year-old Maryanne Looby dead on the floor.

Authorities say she was beaten in the head and suffered two nonfatal stab wounds to her abdomen.

Looby claims his mother attacked him with the knife as they argued.