Jenkins focusing on football, says little of death in home

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been trying to keep his focus on football since the body of a 25-year-old friend was found in his New Jersey home last month.

Jenkins' brother, William H. Jenkins, was charged with aggravated manslaughter days after the body of Roosevelt Rene was found in the football player's Fair Lawn home on June 26.

Addressing the media on Sunday for the first time about the death, Jenkins said he has not spoken to his brother since he was arrested by New York State Police late last month. He reiterated that he was not in the house when Rene died.

Janoris refused to say much else about the incident.

___

