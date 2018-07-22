Jail officer charged in alleged sex assault of prisoner

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — A corrections officer has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a prisoner at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles, west of Chicago.

The Kane County State's Attorney office says 52-year-old John H. Johnson appeared Saturday in bond court on criminal sexual assault, custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct charges.

Prosecutors say the assault allegedly occurred on June 23 and was reported two days later to the sheriff's office.

Johnson of Elgin was placed on administrative leave. He has worked as a Kane County corrections officer since 2004 and most recently was assigned to booking and intake.

He's due back in court on Thursday.

Johnson is jailed on bond. The Associated Press was unable Sunday to determine if he has an attorney.