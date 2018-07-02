Israel's Netanyahu passionately defends beleaguered wife

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister has delivered an impassioned defense of his wife ahead of her upcoming trial for misusing public funds.

Benjamin Netanyahu says his wife Sara is enduring "difficult days" as unflattering transcripts from her police investigations have been leaked to the media on a near-daily basis.

Netanyahu told his Likud faction in parliament on Monday that "for 20 years, they have been trampling her image in the media." But he says she is withstanding the criticism with dignity and is buoyed by public support.

Likud lawmakers clapped enthusiastically in agreement, with several yelling out how Sara Netanyahu has been helpful to those less fortunate.

She was charged last month with fraud and breach of trust for allegedly overspending roughly $100,000 on private meals at the prime minister's official residence.