Iraqi refugee pleads not guilty in police officer's shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An Iraqi refugee accused of critically wounding a Colorado police officer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Karrar Noaman Al Khamassi entered his plea Friday. A judge scheduled his trial to begin May 13.

The Gazette reports that Al Khammasi repeatedly asked through an interpreter for a new attorney and interpreter. A judge denied the request.

The injured Colorado Springs police officer, Cem Duzel, remains at a rehabilitation hospital.

Police have said Duzel and other officers responded to reported gunshots near the U.S. Olympic Training Center on Aug. 2 and found an armed suspect. Duzel was hurt in an exchange of gunfire.

Al Khammasi also was wounded.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Al Khammasi was granted refugee status and arrived in the United States in May 2012.