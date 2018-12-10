https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Iowa-man-dies-in-hunting-accident-at-Lake-Red-Rock-13455127.php
Iowa man dies in hunting accident at Lake Red Rock
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal hunting accident in south-central Iowa.
Marion County deputies and Iowa Natural Resources Department officials responded to a report of the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Robert's Creek Park on the north side of Lake Red Rock.
Officials say 23-year-old Blake E. Schroder, of Leighton, was fatally struck by a round apparently fired by a member of his hunting party.
An investigation is continuing, and an autopsy at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner is pending.
View Comments