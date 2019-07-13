Inquest scheduled in Bozeman officer-involved shooting

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — An inquest has been scheduled to determine if a Bozeman police officer acted appropriately when he shot and killed a man after responding to a reported assault.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lamber has scheduled the coroner's inquest for July 31 in Gallatin County District Court.

Bozeman Police Sgt. Ben Green shot and killed 31-year-old Eric David Sauerhagen in January when Sauerhagen, armed with a hatchet and gun, allegedly came at officers.

The fatal confrontation happened after a roommate reported Sauerhagen was drunk and assaulting him.

Inquests are required under Montana law whenever someone is killed by law enforcement or dies in custody. Green was initially placed on administrative leave, but returned to work following an internal investigation concluded the shooting was justified.

