Inn manager accused of shoving couple under hate crime law

JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — A manager of a New Hampshire inn is accused of shoving a couple whom she thought were Muslim after getting into a dispute over a refund.

Thirty-two-year-old Priscilla Protasowicki (Prah'tah'SWICKI), who manages the Covered Bridge Riverview Lodge in Jackson, was indicted July 20 on two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. They're subject to increased penalties under the state's hate-crime law. She also faces civil rights violations.

Protasowicki said Tuesday the couple identified as Mohamed Ghallami and Chahrazade Mounaji arrived and got upset when they saw a 911 first-responders badge in the lobby. They demanded a refund. But under the inn's policy, refunds weren't possible.

The attorney general's office accused Protasowicki of assaulting the couple when she tried to remove them from the inn. Protasowicki denies that.

Protasowicki was convicted of simple assault after a 2011 confrontation with a guest.