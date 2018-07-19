Minnesota prison officer's on-duty death is 1st on record

Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 State Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy confirms the death of Joseph Gomm at the Department of Corrections, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. A corrections officer has died after he was assaulted by an inmate at the Stillwater state prison, prompting a lockdown at Minnesota's prison system. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) less State Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy confirms the death of Joseph Gomm at the Department of Corrections, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. A corrections officer has died after he was assaulted by ... more Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii, AP Minnesota prison officer's on-duty death is 1st on record 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BAYPORT, Minn. (AP) — An inmate used a weapon to kill an officer at a Minnesota state prison, in the first death on record of an on-duty prison guard in the state, corrections officials said.

State Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy declined to describe the weapon used to kill Officer Joseph Gomm Wednesday afternoon at the state's flagship prison in Stillwater. Gomm was killed in Stillwater's industry building, which houses a welding shop and carpentry programs, Roy said at a news conference Wednesday.

Officials have said the inmate, who was serving time for homicide, acted alone.

Gomm, like most guards, was armed only with pepper spray and a radio, Roy said. Guns are typically only used by officers stationed in watch towers and assigned to crisis response teams.

More than 1,600 inmates are housed at the 104-year-old Stillwater prison, and about a third of them are serving time for homicide.

The guard's on-duty killing "is the first in the state, as far as we can verify through our records," according to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald.

"The corrections family is reeling from this incident," Roy said. "We are not accustomed to losing staff."

Rogers police Chief Jeff Beahen, president of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association, told the Star Tribune that Gomm's death was a reminder that unarmed prison guards can face more risks than armed police officers.

"This really shows how dangerous the correctional officer job can be," Beahen said.

Beahen has offered Gomm's family a 'line-of-duty' funeral, a procession that typically includes bagpipes and attracts hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond.