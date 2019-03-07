Inmate pleads guilty to trying to hire hitman to kill 3

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts jail inmate has pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill three people, including a police officer.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Mason Stickney, of Newbury, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire.

Authorities say Stickney was an inmate at the Essex County jail in October 2017 when asked another prisoner for help in killing three people. Prosecutors described them only as "a police officer, a restaurateur from New Hampshire, and a student."

The other inmate, who cooperated with authorities, put Stickney in contact with a hitman who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Stickney told the agent how he wanted the victims killed and promised him $10,000 upon his release. The targets weren't harmed.