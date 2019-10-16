Inmate gets 15 years after admitting to 1999 killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man already serving time in prison has been sentenced to 15 additional years after confessing to killing a St. Louis man two decades ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old DeAngelo Thomas pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Floyd Epps.

Thomas has been imprisoned at the Potosi Correctional Center since 2000 for robbery. He told prison officials last year he wanted to confess to killing Epps, who was found fatally shot on Feb. 6, 1999.

Thomas was 19 at the time. He told a detective that he gave Epps money to buy him alcohol. When Epps returned, they argued over how much change was due.

Thomas pulled a gun and fired as Epps tried to run away.

