Inmate convicted of assault escapes

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate serving time for assault has fled a state prison facility.

A release from the Department of Corrections says 35-year-old Marcus Jermaine Smith escaped from the Childersburg Community Work Center early Tuesday.

Authorities haven't released details on how the man got out, but Smith was a minimum-security inmate.

Records show Smith is serving a 20-year term after being sentenced in an assault in Tuscaloosa County in 2006.

A court document says the man completed multiple programs while in custody, and he's due to complete his sentence in October.