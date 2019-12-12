Inmate charged in riots leading to Oklahoma prison lockdowns

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Charges were filed this week against an Oklahoma state prison inmate in connection with prison fights that led to a statewide lockdown of the facilities.

Court documents show former Lawton Correctional Facility inmate Justin Hill was charged Monday with conspiracy, participating in a riot, assault and battery and taking part in gang-related crime.

The documents do not list an attorney for Hill. State Department of Correction spokesman Matt Elliott said Hill was serving a five-year sentence for grand larceny and transferred to another prison days after the fights.

Prison officials have said race-based gang tension led to coordinated violence among inmates at various prisons starting Sept. 14. One inmate died and dozens were injured. The lockdowns were lifted gradually until all were removed in late October.