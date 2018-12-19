Inmate accused of stabbing 2 prison guards in South Carolina

MCCORMICK, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say two correctional officers were stabbed and wounded by an inmate.

The interim communications director for the Department of Corrections, Dexter Lee, tells news outlets that the two McCormick Correctional Institution guards were attacked "during an isolated incident" Monday morning.

Lee says the officers were treated and released.

The identities of the inmate and guards have not been released. It's unclear what disciplinary actions the inmate might face.

The maximum-security men's prison houses more than 900 inmates.