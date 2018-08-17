Inmate accused of choking N Carolina man to death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An inmate at a North Carolina jail is accused of choking a man to death earlier this year.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 47-year-old Michael Lamont Younger is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Maurice Layton "Stretch" McCullin. Winston-Salem police say Younger was being held at the Forsyth County jail on an unrelated charge when he was arrested Thursday.

Police say McCullin was found him dead at his apartment in January. An autopsy report says a bag found under his body may have contained cocaine, and McCullin's apartment appeared to have been ransacked. It also says McCullin died from ligature strangulation, ruling out a possible hanging.

The newspaper says authorities declined to share further case details. It's unclear if Younger has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com