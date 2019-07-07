Infant killed, 5 other children injured in Tennessee fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an infant was killed and five other young children were injured in an apartment fire.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release the fire broke out early Sunday in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch. Police told the Tennessean the children's mothers were at a nightclub together when the apartment caught fire.

Police spokesman Don Aaron says the women claimed a baby sitter was with the children, but officers did not locate one.

Aaron says witnesses saw a child running out of the apartment screaming. Firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from the apartment building.

The statement says an 8-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other children were taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.