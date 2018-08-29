Infant found dead in motel room; parents charged with abuse

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old girl found dead in a Virginia motel room have been charged with child abuse.

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports 31-year-olds Cherie Danielle Sullivan and James Edward Cressel were arrested this week following the Friday discovery of their daughter. Court records say the girl's parents gave "vague, differing stories" about how their daughter was found dead.

Records say the girl had visible bruises on her forehead, and the parents' timeline of events don't match with the girl's potential time of death. Records also say Sullivan told authorities she and her husband are addicted to opiates and the baby tested positive for opiates at birth.

It's unclear if Sullivan or Cressel have a lawyer to contact for comment.

