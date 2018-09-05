Indictment renews murder charge against Atlanta ex-officer

ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury has renewed murder charges against a white former Atlanta police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man who was driving a car.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Wednesday that a new indictment reinstates felony murder charges against former officer James Burns in the June 2016 death of 22-year-old Deravis Caine Rogers.

Burns had been charged with the same crime two years ago, but Howard dismissed the original indictment in July. He cited legal concerns regarding the first grand jury proceeding.

Burns' attorney, Drew Findling, said the case remains "constitutionally flawed" even with a new indictment.

Prosecutors say Burns was responding to a call about a suspicious person when he fired into Rogers' vehicle, killing him, even though the office wasn't in danger.