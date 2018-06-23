Indicted for fraud, a West Virginia judge pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Supreme Court justice has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of fraud and lying to federal agents.

Media outlets report Allen Loughry entered the plea on Friday two hours before West Virginia lawmakers announced they were considering impeachment.

Loughry faces a maximum prison sentence of 395 years and up to $5.5 million in fines if convicted on all charges. An indictment accuses Loughry of using a state car and credit card for personal items. It accuses him of moving a leather couch and historic desk from the Supreme Court offices to his home. And it says he lied to federal agents about his actions.

Loughry has been already suspended. West Virginia's state legislative leaders have asked the Joint Judiciary Committee to begin reviewing the process for impeachment.