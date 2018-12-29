Indiana trooper fatally shoots man near high school

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a trooper has fatally shot a man near a western Indiana high school.

State Police say the man who was fatally shot Friday night was a suspect in a crime, but the agency did not disclose any details of the alleged crime or what led up to the shooting.

The man was shot at least once by the trooper about 6:30 p.m. along U.S. 231 just south of North Montgomery High School, several miles north of the city of Crawfordsville.

He was pronounced dead at a Crawfordsville hospital.

State Police have not released the names of the man or the trooper who shot him.

Sgt. Kim Riley says the trooper, who's assigned to the agency's Lafayette post, was not injured.