Indiana lawmakers back felony charge if doctors misuse sperm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who was among numerous patients unknowingly impregnated by their Indiana fertility doctor's own sperm says she's pleased with a proposal that would make such actions a felony criminal offense.

The Indiana House voted 93-0 on Monday in favor of a bill allowing felony charges in cases of deception involving a medical procedure, device, drug or human reproductive material.

Liz White is among possibly dozens of Dr. Donald Cline's patients in the 1970s and 1980s who authorities believe Cline impregnated with his sperm, but prosecutors said no state law explicitly prohibited such actions.

White says she's glad doctors could in the future be held criminally accountable for such wrongdoing.

The Senate has approved a similar proposal but agreement must be reached on a final version.