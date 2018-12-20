Indiana AG says his office is investigating USA Gymnastics

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general says his office is investigating USA Gymnastics, which has filed for bankruptcy due to the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal.

USA Gymnastics, based in Indianapolis, is the national governing body for the sport. It filed for bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5 to reorganize its finances while it faces lawsuits from Nassar's victims, who accuse USA Gymnastics of failing to supervise the doctor.

In a statement Wednesday, Attorney General Curtis Hill says his office has been investigating USA Gymnastics for about a year. He didn't offer details, although he says he'll work "diligently to ensure nonprofit entities in Indiana act with integrity."

USA Gymnastics says it's cooperating with the investigation.

Nassar is in prison for sexual abuse and child pornography crimes . The U.S. Olympic Committee is trying to decertify USA Gymnastics.