Illinois man gets 15 years for taking car loaded with baby

TUSCOLA, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving away in a car with a baby inside it.

A Douglas County judge sentenced 22-year-old Seth Tindle of Atwood on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to vehicular hijacking.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports Tindle admitted taking a woman's car in September after she had loaded her 1-year-old son in the back seat in his car seat.

Douglas County State's Attorney Kate Watson says Tindle ran across a driveway, shouted "Someone is trying to kill me," and asked for help before pushing the woman aside and driving away.

Tindle drove a few miles before pulling into a ditch, causing extensive damage to the car's undercarriage.

Police who arrested Tindle found the baby inside the car unharmed.

