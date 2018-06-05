Idaho woman sues sheriff's office over deadly shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The widow of a northern Idaho man killed by Bonner County sheriff's deputies last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department.

Robin Andrews filed the lawsuit Monday after her husband Craig A. Johnson was shot to death in September 2017, the Idaho Statesman reported .

Deputies had opened fire on Johnson, 50, while attempting to serve him a felony arrest warrant at the couple's cabin in Coolin.

Andrews claims the sheriff's office was negligent for not properly training its deputies in use of force. The lawsuit also claims the department violated state public records law by not providing her with documents about the shooting.

The sheriff's office did not immediately return a telephone message Tuesday seeking comment.

Two days before the shooting, Andrews had asked the sheriff's office to conduct a welfare check because Johnson was not returning her phone calls, according to the lawsuit.

A deputy went to the property on the south shore of Priest Lake late at night. Johnson had exited the cabin holding a pistol "and yelled for the deputy to get off his property," according to the lawsuit. Johnson re-entered the cabin and the deputy left.

An arrest warrant for felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer was later issued for Johnson, according to Idaho State Police. Deputies returned to the cabin on Sept. 26, 2017.

Authorities tried to negotiate with Johnson, but he later "exited his residence with a loaded handgun and confronted deputies by pointing a handgun at them, forcing them to respond with deadly force," Idaho State Police said in a statement after the shooting.

Johnson died on the way to the hospital. The deputies were not injured.

Andrews filed a wrongful death claim seeking $5 million in damages late last year. The claim served as a notice of intent to sue if damages were not awarded.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano said.

