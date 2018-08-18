Idaho woman gets probation in sex trafficking case

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 38-year-old Idaho woman has been sentenced to five years on federal probation in a sex trafficking case.

The Billings Gazette reports Christina Ann Jackson of Boise was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters in Billings. Two other counts of transportation of a person with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Prosecutors said Jackson transported women from Boise to Montana and North Dakota for prostitution on three occasions in 2014, using methamphetamine to motivate and reward the women.

Watters agreed to the probationary sentence after learning Jackson has been employed, completed substance abuse treatment and complied with her release conditions.