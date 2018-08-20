Idaho panel: Implement fines for campaign finance violations

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of Idaho lawmakers studying the state's campaign finance reporting laws say candidates who don't file sunshine reports on time should face steeper penalties.

The legislative interim panel met Monday to discuss a long list of proposed bills. A large chunk of the meeting was devoted to how harsh the state should enforce fines for late campaign finance disclosure reports.

Idaho law already allows for the state to impose a $50-a-day fine on candidates who miss the campaign finance deadline. However, the measure is rarely enforced.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says the new legislative proposal changes the law to say fines "shall" be imposed rather than giving his office the option of issuing a penalty.

State Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, a Republican from Huston and co-chair of the panel, says the current system is too lenient.