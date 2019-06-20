Idaho man convicted of animal cruelty banned from animals

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man convicted of three animal cruelty charges has been banned from owning animals for nearly two years.

The Idaho State Journal reports 46-year-old Shane Haggard appeared in Bannock County court Tuesday to answer to a probation violation.

Haggard was convicted of misdemeanor animal cruelty in January for neglecting several horses on his Fort Hall property from September 2017 to June 2018.

He was ordered to remove the horses or pay for a veterinarian to conduct weekly assessments of the horses' conditions.

The judge said that only one assessment was submitted.

The judge imposed the animal ban and warned Haggard he would be jailed if violates probation again.

Haggard was convicted of animal cruelty in 2008 after authorities found dead horses and several more that were sick or starving.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com