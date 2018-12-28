Iconic Nashville hot chicken restaurant closed due to fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A famous Nashville hot chicken restaurant is closed "indefinitely" after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a strip mall, starting a fire that damaged several businesses.

News outlets report that the main location of Prince's Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville is closed because of the Friday morning fire. No one was reportedly injured in the crash.

Semone Jeffries, whose mother has owned Prince's for 38 years, said the popular restaurant that draws locals and tourists hopes to re-open as soon as possible. She says officials need to evaluate the structural integrity of the building. The restaurant also sustained smoke and water damage.

Jeffries says Prince's fans can visit the restaurant's second location in Nashville.