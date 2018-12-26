Ice, lack of seatbelt possible factors in fatal crash

WALDO, Maine (AP) — Authorities say black ice and the failure to use a seatbelt may have been factors in a crash that killed a Brooks woman.

The crash happened early Monday morning in Waldo when an SUV went off the road and struck a tree. Twenty-seven-year-old Sarah Leclerc was taken to Waldo County General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The crash remains under investigation.