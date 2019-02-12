Husband charged with manslaughter in wife's shooting death

CORINTH, N.Y. (AP) — Police have lodged a manslaughter charge against an upstate New York man who shot and killed his wife while cleaning his gun at their home.

Eric Rosenbrock pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday.

His attorney, Kurt Mausert, says Rosenbrock has been released without bail to his family, including his in-laws, who fully support him.

Police say 35-year-old Rosenbrock was "performing maintenance" on his legally owned handgun when he shot 34-year-old Ashley Rosenbrock at their home in Corinth, along the southern edge of the Adirondack Park.

She was pronounced dead at Saratoga Hospital.

Mausert says the shooting was an accident.

Prosecutors say in the complaint that Eric Rosenbrock "disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk" that his actions may cause a person's death.