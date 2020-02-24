Hunters find body of man missing for nearly 4 years in SC

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An ID card helped investigators identify human remains found deep in woods in South Carolina as a man missing for nearly four years, Lexington County deputies said.

Hunters found the remains of Taylor Devin Johnson on Feb. 15 near Batesburg-Leesville, Sheriff Jay Koon said.

A wallet was found near the remains with Johnson's identification inside, Koon said.

How Johnson died has not been determined and investigators are still working the case, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Detectives are scouring the area near where the body was found to try to find more clues. They have been following leads and conducting searches for years as tips come in, the sheriff said.

Johnson, 22, was last seen by his father as he walked along a road on May 31, 2016. He was reported missing three days later, Koon said in a statement.

“I’m glad we’ve determined Taylor’s final location as his family has spent the past four years wondering where he was," Koon said.