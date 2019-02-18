House passes bill aimed at tracking missing, murdered people

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's House has passed bipartisan legislation intended to collect data on missing and murdered people.

Representatives voted 93-0 on Monday to approve the measure sponsored by Fargo Democratic Rep. Ruth Buffalo. She is the first female Native American Democrat elected to the state Legislature.

Buffalo's bill initially included missing and murdered Native Americans in North Dakota but she expanded it to include all people.

Buffalo says the state does not collect data on missing people and the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women is a "nationwide crisis."

The state Attorney General's office supports the legislation.

It now heads to the Senate for consideration.