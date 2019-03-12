Hong Kong businessman seeks leniency in US bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense attorneys for a prominent Hong Kong businessman are seeking leniency ahead of his sentencing for paying bribes to the presidents of two African nations.

Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho's defense team filed court papers Tuesday asking a judge to release him on time served for charges including conspiracy, money laundering and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Ho was convicted in December of bribing the presidents of Chad and Uganda to secure oil rights for a Chinese energy conglomerate.

Defense attorneys noted that Ho has been behind bars since his November 2017 arrest and may spend more time in immigration custody awaiting deportation.

The defense said Ho has tutored several inmates during his incarceration.

Prosecutors are expected to weigh in on the defense's request before the March 25 sentencing.