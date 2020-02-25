Homicide trial underway in case of missing Billings woman

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A trial is underway in Billings in the case of a man charged with deliberate homicide in the disappearance of his girlfriend.

Jurors heard opening statements Tuesday in the case against Gregory Scott Green, 54. Laura Johnson, 49, disappeared in September 2018.

Defense attorney Blaine McGivern told jurors Tuesday that Johnson struggled with a heroin addiction and had a history of leaving her residence, The Billings Gazette reported. McGivern argued prosecutors have no proof of how Johnson died or if she is indeed dead.

The evidence against Green “isn't actually all that incriminating,” McGivern argued.

Investigators asked landowners south of Laurel and in the Shepherd, Worden and Huntley areas to look for potential burial sites and ground disturbances in May 2019. Johnson's remains have not been found.

Charging documents say blood found in Green's pickup truck matched Johnson and investigators found video of Green carrying an object the size of a body from his house with other items, including a shovel.