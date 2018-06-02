https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Homicide-investigation-under-way-after-body-found-12962481.php
Homicide investigation under way after body found in Holden
Updated 10:06 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
HOLDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a body was found in Holden and they're investigating it as a homicide.
Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.'s office said Friday that a person found the body of a Hispanic man on a remote road. Authorities did not release the name of the victim or any further details.
Officials are encouraging anyone who may have information to contact authorities.
View Comments