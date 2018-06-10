Homeowner injured, vehicle torched in 'targeted' attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they believe two men attacked a homeowner in a "targeted crime" north of Vancouver, Washington, sending him to the hospital.

The Oregonian/OregonLive says investigators responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the man's driveway at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say they found the victim with multiple injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the suspects stole the man's SUV, which later turned up in Vancouver. The assailants allegedly burglarized the man's home and burned his garage and the vehicle they drove to his house.

Investigators declined to identify the victim and did not indicate why they believe two men were behind the attack or whether either of the suspects are in custody.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com