Home invasion suspect flees hospital despite machete wound

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a home invasion suspect fought off by an 11-year-old with a machete has left the hospital and is on the loose.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall left the hospital where he was being treated Friday for head wounds. He's facing charges including breaking and entering and assault. He was on the loose as of late Saturday.

Authorities say he was among intruders who broke into the home Friday but was chased off when the boy drew blood with the machete.

The sheriff's office says he came to a hospital seeking treatment but a nurse later found his hospital bed empty. Surveillance video showed him leaving.

UNC Health Care says the suspect was not under guard while hospitalized.