Hit-and-run driver told Las Vegas police she blacked out

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash near downtown Las Vegas reportedly told police she blacked out while driving and thought she hit a parked car or a pole instead of a person.

According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, 32-year-old Delilah Tormos was arrested for failure to stop at the scene of a crash on Jan. 16 following a crash that killed a pedestrian five days earlier.

The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in the crash as 60-year-old Stanley Harmon and say the death was caused by multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the accident.

Las Vegas TV station KVVU reports that police used surveillance footage from multiple businesses in the area to identify the suspect vehicle.

Tormos' next court date is Jan. 21.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer yet.