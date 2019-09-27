High court refuses to stay jailed Lithuanian's extradition

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won't stop the extradition of an ex-Lithuanian judge jailed in Chicago and wanted in Lithuania on charges linked to her allegations a pedophile network victimized her 4-year-old niece.

A notice on the high court's website this week says Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied a stay for Neringa Venckiene (vehn-KEE'-ehn-nay) while the Supreme Court decides whether to hear her full appeal . It means the 48-year-old can now be extradited at any time.

Before her 2018 arrest, Venckiene worked as a suburban Chicago florist. She told The Associated Press she fears being killed in Lithuania. She is charged with disobeying orders in 2012 to relinquish custody of her niece.

Her lawyers want the Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings deeming her extradition lawful, saying the high court's guidance on extradition law is outdated.