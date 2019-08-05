Hays woman sentenced for falsely claiming inheritance

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 66-year-old Hays woman will serve a year of supervised probation for falsely claiming that her employer left her half of his estate when he died.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Wanda Oborny was sentenced Monday for mail fraud. She also was ordered to make $100 monthly payments to Fort Hays State University during her probation.

In her plea, Oborny admitted that in 2013 she mailed a fraudulent codicil to Kansas banker Earl Field's will to Fort Hays State. The document falsely claimed Field had Oborny half of his $20 million estate to her.

Oborny had been Field's part-time bookkeeper. She claimed to have found the modified will in his desk the night he died in 2013.

In reality, Field left most of his estate to the university.