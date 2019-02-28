Suspect apprehended after fatal shooting in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of another man in Hays.

Police in Hays announced Thursday in a Facebook post that Ryan Paul Thompson has been apprehended. Police say officers responding to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday night found a 26-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

Authorities say Thompson fled the scene of the shooting before officers arrived. Police say he was apprehended with the help of officers from the nearby town of Ellis.

The Hays Post reports that Thompson has previous convictions for burglary, aggravated endangerment of a child and drug charges.

