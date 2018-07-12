https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Hartford-police-make-arrests-in-2-homicides-13069423.php
Hartford police make arrests in 2 homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford place have announced arrests in two unrelated homicides earlier this year.
Police said Wednesday that 42-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was charged with killing 53-year-old William Smalls, who was found shot in the head inside a car on June 25. Smalls was pronounced dead at the scene in what was the city's 13th homicide of the year. His vehicle struck a tree after he was shot.
Bester was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police also arrested 21-year-old Kyrone Gardner, Hartford, in the death of 21-yer-old Tyrell Spence on March 19.
Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
