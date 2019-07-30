Hartford man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.

The Hartford Courant reports that 27-year-old Daquan Hackett was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty under the Alford doctrine last month to risk of injury to a minor for a sexual purpose and first-degree unlawful restraint.

The plea means while didn't agree with all the allegations, he acknowledged there is enough for a conviction.

The Hartford man must serve two years of an eight-year sentence, and also got five years of probation and was required to register as a sex offender.

The victim in a statement read in court said Hackett told her to keep quiet and made her feel as she did something wrong.

Hackett did not speak when given the opportunity.

