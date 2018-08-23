Handbag put down to dance on Bourbon Street, stolen

A surveillance camera photo provided by the New Orleans Police Department shows a subject wanted in connection with an Aug. 14, 2018 Eighth District theft on Bourbon Street. The victim placed her bag on the ground and began dancing in the street. The wanted subject picked up the bag and walked away from the location. (New Orleans Police Department via AP) less A surveillance camera photo provided by the New Orleans Police Department shows a subject wanted in connection with an Aug. 14, 2018 Eighth District theft on Bourbon Street. The victim placed her bag on the ... more Photo: Gary S. Scheets, AP Photo: Gary S. Scheets, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Handbag put down to dance on Bourbon Street, stolen 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Don't put down your handbag to dance on the street in New Orleans' French Quarter, even at midday.

New Orleans police are looking for a man who walked off with a woman's pocketbook after she did just that on Bourbon Street.

Police say the incident occurred about 1 p.m. Aug. 14.

On Thursday, they released a surveillance camera photo of a wanted man.