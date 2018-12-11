Gymnastics coach accepts plea deal in child porn case

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wind Lake gymnastics studio owner and coach accused of possessing child pornography and placing a recording device in the bathroom of his facility has accepted a plea deal and avoided trial scheduled for this week.

Authorities say they retrieved nearly 200 videos from 50-year-old James Kivisto's computer recorded in the bathroom of the Wind Lake Gymnastics Center. He was charged last spring.

The Journal Times reports Kivisto pleaded no contest Monday to 16 charges related to child porn and invasion of privacy. Prosecutors dropped 28 other counts and will recommend a 20-year prison sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 15.

___

Information from: The Journal Times, http://www.journaltimes.com