Guns N' Roses sues brewery over its 'Guns 'N' Rosé' beer

FILE - In this April 15, 2012, file photo, Guns N' Roses performs with singer Myles Kennedy after their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Photo: Tony Dejak, AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The rock band Guns N' Roses is accusing a Colorado brewery of piggybacking off their fame to sell beer and merchandise.

The band filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday against Colorado-based Oskar Blues Brewery, which sells Guns 'N' Rosé beer and merchandise and bandannas the group says are associated with singer Axl Rose.

The complaint says Oskar Blues applied to trademark Guns 'N' Rosé last year and abandoned the effort after the band objected.

The lawsuit says the brewery is still selling the beer and the merchandise.

The band wants a court order blocking the brewery from misappropriating its name, destroying the products and turning over profits from Guns 'N' Rosé and other monetary awards.

Oskar Blues marketing director Kyle Ingram did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.