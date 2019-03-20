Gunman wounded by Seattle officers after firing at police

SEATTLE (AP) — A suspected gunman was wounded by Seattle police officers after an exchange of gunfire in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

KOMO reports officers were called about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a suicidal man armed with a gun.

Authorities said when police arrived and asked the man to put the gun down, he refused and then opened fire at the officers.

Four SPD officers fired back at the man, wounding him. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

No officers were injured.