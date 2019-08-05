Gunman with infant hostage shot, killed by Nevada deputies

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a Nevada gunman who was holding an infant hostage at a home in Carson City.

The Douglas County sheriff's office has taken over an investigation into Saturday's officer-involved shooting.

The name of the man killed by Carson City sheriff's deputies hasn't been released.

No one else was hurt.

Carson City Sherriff Kenny Furlong says the infant's mother and two other children had escaped the home on the east side of Carson City when deputies were called to a domestic dispute at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Negotiations continued during a nearly five-hour standoff. But the suspect fired at least five shots and authorities became concerned the infant was in imminent danger so a SWAT team stormed the house and exchanged gunfire with him before he died shortly before 9 p.m.